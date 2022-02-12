IPL 2022 Auction: Massive Bidding War Ends With Hasaranga Returning to RCB

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, emerged as one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Sri Lankan leg spinner, who had played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, sparked off a massive bidding war. Hasaranga returned to RCB for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and RCB were the teams that went for it as they looked to secure the spinner’s services, with his value going through the roof.

After a few rounds of bidding, Hasaranga was finally picked up by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore.