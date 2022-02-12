IPL 2022 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Buy Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 Crore

Indian batter Manish Pandey was the first player on the table after the first break on Day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction. He was picked by Lucknow who will be captained by KL Rahul.

Delhi and Hyderabad were the ones who started off the bidding war and around the 3 crore-mark, SRH stepped away. Soon after Lucknow Super Giants joined the mix and along with Delhi raised the numbers a bit.

Eventually, it was Lucknow who got Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore.