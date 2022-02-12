IPL 2022 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Buy Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 Crore
Karnataka players Manish Pandey, KL Rahul will team up in Lucknow Super Giants.
Indian batter Manish Pandey was the first player on the table after the first break on Day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction. He was picked by Lucknow who will be captained by KL Rahul.
Delhi and Hyderabad were the ones who started off the bidding war and around the 3 crore-mark, SRH stepped away. Soon after Lucknow Super Giants joined the mix and along with Delhi raised the numbers a bit.
Eventually, it was Lucknow who got Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore.
Manish Pandey previously played from 2018-2021 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was an important part of the middle order.
Before that he was at KKR, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore after starting out at Mumbai Indians all the way back in 2008. In 2018, he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11 crore but was dropped for most of the season in IPL 2021, due to lack of form.
He will join KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock among others.
