IPL 2022 Auction: Kartik Tyagi Picked for Rs 4 Crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Tyagi has previously only played for the Rajasthan Royals and made his debut in the 2020 season of the tournament.
Young Kartik Tyagi, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakhs, has been picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore.
The young pacer had Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad entering a bidding war for his services before it stopped with SRH winning the battle.
The young fast bowler has played 14 games in the IPL so far in his short career and picked 13 wickets in that time. Tyagi has previously only turned out for the Rajasthan Royals and made his debut in the 2020 season of the tournament.
On 21 September 2021, Tyagi conceded just one run in the final over against Punjab Kings while defending four, and was named player of the match, one of his most memorable performances in the IPL.
A fast-medium bowler who loves to swing the ball both ways at good pace, Tyagi comes from the land that produced the Praveen Kumars and Bhuvaneshwar Kumars. With the old ball, Kartik has the ability to vary pace and execute yorkers too. Kartik took the route of the U19 World Cup 2020 to make his name at the international level.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.