IPL 2022 Auction: Kartik Tyagi Picked for Rs 4 Crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad

The young fast bowler has played 14 games in the IPL so far in his short career and picked 13 wickets in that time. Tyagi has previously only turned out for the Rajasthan Royals and made his debut in the 2020 season of the tournament.

On 21 September 2021, Tyagi conceded just one run in the final over against Punjab Kings while defending four, and was named player of the match, one of his most memorable performances in the IPL.

A fast-medium bowler who loves to swing the ball both ways at good pace, Tyagi comes from the land that produced the Praveen Kumars and Bhuvaneshwar Kumars. With the old ball, Kartik has the ability to vary pace and execute yorkers too. Kartik took the route of the U19 World Cup 2020 to make his name at the international level.