IPL 2022 Auction: Former KKR Captain Eoin Morgan Goes Unsold

While Morgan had captained well, taking over as KKR skipper in 2020 from Dinesh Karthik and had a win percentage of 47.91, with 11 victories in 24 matches.

The England batter though can be quite dangerous with the bat when in-form. However, even though that has not been his friend in recent months, Morgan’s captaincy makes him a big plus for any team.

The problem for Morgan last year was his poor run of form in the IPL scoring just 133 runs from 17 matches at an average of merely over 11. In 83 games in the IPL, Morgan has scored 1405 runs with only five half centuries to his name. His power hitting is an asset as his is calm nature, but the lack of runs has done him in.

That form has deserted him in the England colours as well has not done him any favours, nor does the fact that his 35 and not the most suitable in terms of longevity due to age.

Morgan had led England to the ODI World Cup title in 2019.