IPL 2022 Auction: Deepak Chahar Goes to Chennai Super Kings For A Whopping 14 Cr

One of India’s more promising bowling all-rounders in the white-ball set-up, Deepak Chahar was with the Chennai Super Kings for the last 4 years, and has gone on to become an important part of the side over the seasons.

In 63 games, wearing the yellow of CSK, Chahar has bagged 59 wickets since 2018. Hailing from UP, Deepak is a classical swing bowler, who can bat a fair bit too. CSK captain MS Dhoni has, over the years, shrewdly used him with the new ball, often bowling 3 overs of his in the Powerplay. However, Chahar kept working on his other skills and turned himself into a capable bowler at the death.

He’s made his debut for India in the T20s and ODIs but is yet to get the nod for red-ball cricket, and has scored a couple of fifties in the 50-over format.

Last season, after CSK’s game against KKR, Deepak proposed to his girl-friend in the stands. He also shared a video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it “Special moment.”