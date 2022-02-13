IPL 2022 Auction: Chetan Sakariya Goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 Crore

Young left arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore.

In February 2021, Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for 1.2 crores in the IPL auction.

Sakariya burst onto the scene with the Rajasthan Royals last season and finished the season with 14 wickets in 14 games. After that, in July last year, he made his debut for India.