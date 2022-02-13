IPL 2022 Auction: Chetan Sakariya Goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 Crore
In February 2021, Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for 1.2 crores.
Young left arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore.
Sakariya burst onto the scene with the Rajasthan Royals last season and finished the season with 14 wickets in 14 games. After that, in July last year, he made his debut for India.
At the auction table, the talented bowler was sought-after by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals, all of whom were keen to acquire the youngster’s services. The bidding war saw the teams continue to drive up his value, and it was finally Delhi who managed to outbid every one else.
Hailing from a village called Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Sakariya looked up to Sheldon Jackson, who gave him his first shoes to start training.
Hailing the CSK captain, Sakariya recently said his game would improve if he plays under Dhoni. “The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, can take my game to a different level,” Sakariya told News9.
