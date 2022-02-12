'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Becomes Mumbai Indians' Second Buy of 2022 IPL 2022

Known as ‘Baby AB’ by his South African U-19 teammates, Dewald Brevis was a revelation at the U-19 World Cup, where he broke a bunch of the records for the batters. He scored an astonishing 506 runs at the global spectacle, overtaking the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan by 1 run.

He scored two centuries and three fifties in the World Cup, and his batting style was noticeably similar to the legendary South African AB De Villiers.

Brevis, in fact is a huge fan of AB and has also played cricket for the same school. The young batter has also been mentored by AB, who admitted to noticing the striking similarity between the two, but warned Brevis has a long way to go as well.

Brevis has also previously said he is a big fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and enjoys watching Virat Kohli, apart from ABD.