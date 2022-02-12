'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Becomes Mumbai Indians' Second Buy of 2022 IPL 2022
Brevis has said he is a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and enjoys watching Virat Kohli, apart from ABD.
South Africa's U-19 batting sensation Dewald Brevis had a base price of Rs 20 lakhs and was signed up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore in the evening session on Day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction in Bengaluru.
Chennai and Punjab were the teams who got the bidding underway for him, with the value tripling quickly. Punjab and CSK entered into an intense bidding war for the youngster with the value going through the roof soon enough. The 2022 U-19 World Cup's highest run-getter also saw a bid from Mumbai Indians at Rs 3 crore.
Known as ‘Baby AB’ by his South African U-19 teammates, Dewald Brevis was a revelation at the U-19 World Cup, where he broke a bunch of the records for the batters. He scored an astonishing 506 runs at the global spectacle, overtaking the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan by 1 run.
He scored two centuries and three fifties in the World Cup, and his batting style was noticeably similar to the legendary South African AB De Villiers.
Brevis, in fact is a huge fan of AB and has also played cricket for the same school. The young batter has also been mentored by AB, who admitted to noticing the striking similarity between the two, but warned Brevis has a long way to go as well.
