IPL 2022: Another Late Charge by Dinesh Karthik Helps Bangalore Trump Rajasthan

Rajasthan, who had won their first two matches this season, were put into bat by Faf du Plessis after he won the toss.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell very early, out in the second over to David Willey. Devdutt Padikkal smashed 37 off 29 before a late charge from Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer saw 83 runs added for the fourth wicket as RR posted 169/3.

In reply, Karthik (44 not out off 23) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) came together after RCB were reduced to 87/5 in the 13th over. Their partnership propped up Royal Challengers to 154/6 as they successfully chased down Rajasthan Royal's 169/3, powered solely by a brilliant unbeaten 70 by Jos Buttler.

Karthik and Ahmed raised 67 runs off 33 balls to put RCB on course to four points with their second win in three games.