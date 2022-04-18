IPL 2022: Another COVID Scare For Delhi Capitals, Team Cancels Training
IPL 2022: A Delhi Capitals player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Delhi Capitals franchise have had an overseas player and a member of the support staff test positive for COVID, according to ESPNCricinfo.
The franchise is slated to play Punjab Kings on Wednesday night in Pune and was scheduled to travel to the city today but all travel plans have now been put on hold.
The two individuals who tested positive on Monday, and the entire team, will undergo RT-PCR tests today and tomorrow, before which they have all been quarantined in their rooms.
This is the second instance of positive COVID cases in the Delhi franchise with physio Patrick Farhart testing positive on Friday. The board shared the information in a press release on Sunday and no further details were shared.
