IPL 2022: Russell Picks 4 in Final Over & Hardik Gets 67 as GT Post 156/9 vs KKR
Back after missing a game due to injury, Hardik Pandya returned with a bang against KKR.
Hardik Pandya returned for the Gujarat Titans and scored a fantastic half century, batting at number 3, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Hardik scored an important 67, while Tim Southee picked 3 wickets and Andre Russell bagged 4 wickets in the final over, to restrict Gujarat to 156/9.
Batting first, the Gujarat Titans, with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill at the top of the order, did not get off to a good start. Gill, who has been in good form so far this season, was caught behind down the legside for 7 off Tim Southee.
KKR had the early breakthrough, but it was Hardik Pandya walking into bat at number 3, looking to make good use of the powerplay. While Saha found scoring freely a little difficult, Pandya at the other end was picking up pace as the innings progressed. The duo managed to take Gujarat to 47 after the end of the powerplay.
Right after, Hardik attacked Mavi and picked off 14 from the over, before KKR managed to tie it down a little in the next few overs, with two overs not producing a boundary, 9th and 10th. Saha tried to break free in the next with Umesh Yadav in the attack, but after hitting a boundary, was caught at point and walked back for 25 off 25. The duo put on a 75-run stand off 56 balls, to set it up for the big finish.
In walked David Miller and started off with a six as Hardik completed his fifty, and soon enough both were ensuring the scorers would keep quite busy. At the 15 overs mark, Titans were 127/2, with both Miller and Hardik well set and playing with a fair amount of composure.
Mavi bounced back at the start of the 17th over, his 3rd, and dismissed Miller for 27 off 20. Miller tried to get on top of the ball and whack it away but the extra bounce caught the leading edge and looped up. The duo put on 50 off 35 deliveries. Mavi finished the over well, conceding only 5, slowing down the Titans.
Southee struck for KKR in the next over as well, removing the dangerous Hardik, caught by Rinku Singh at deep square leg for 67 off 49 deliveries. The Titans skipper hit two sixes and four boundaries, giving the side some momentum. The Kiwi bowler wasn’t done yet, and packed off Rashid Khan for a duck, finishing his spell with figures of 3/24.
Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar dragged Gujarat over the 150-mark in the 19th and then Andre Russell removed the right hander in the final over. Russell also got Lockie Ferguson for a golden duck. Russell also dismissed Tewatia for 17 and then finished off the innings with Yash Dayal’s wicket. Russell picked 4 wickets in the final over as the Titans finished with 156/9.
