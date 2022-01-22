IPL 2022: Ahmedabad and Lucknow Announce Their Picks Ahead of Auction

Rahul, who is leading India in the ongoing ODI series in South Africa, will also captain the Lucknow side, which was bought for Rs 7,090 crore (USD 940 million approx.) last October by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.



After starting his IPL career in 2013 when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul went to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, and was traded back to Royal Challengers in 2016 before the Punjab franchise (then Kings XI Punjab) paid Rs 11 crore to buy him in the 2018 auction.



The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL since 2018. The opener led Punjab Kings in the last two seasons but he wanted a change and was subsequently released by the management.



Meanwhile, Lucknow will be the fourth IPL franchise for Stoinis. The Australian had started his IPL journey in 2015 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), where he returned in 2020 after being bought for INR 4.8 crore.



On the other hand, Bishnoi was picked by Punjab in the 2020 auction for Rs 2 crore. The spinner was left by the franchise before this season. Andy Flower has already been appointed as the head coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor.



With both the new teams finalising their players, the focus now shifts to the mega auction, which is scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

(With IANS Inputs)