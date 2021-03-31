Young Players to Watch This IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League - once termed ‘tamasha cricket’ - has fast emerged as a serious platform for young players to showcase their skills against the best in the world. The tournament has played a huge role in polishing the flaws in young guns and making them into finished products. The last few months have been a fairy tale for the Indian cricket team as upcoming talents combined with experienced campaigners to help the side script memorable wins.

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill and Krunal Pandya played pivotal roles in the Men in Blue’s recent success, and there is no denying that the IPL toughened the players for international cricket.

We look at a few youngsters who will be eager to grab onto their opportunities in the upcoming season of the edition.