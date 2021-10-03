IPL 2021: Yashasvi Jaiswal Delighted to Get Bat Signed by Idol MS Dhoni

After the match, Yashasvi told the IPL website in a video interaction that he is happy to get CSK captain MS Dhoni's signature on his bat.



"I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190," Jaiswal told teammates Anuj Rawat and Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.



"I took the signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy," he added.



Meanwhile Dube said, "When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly."