IPL 2021 to Continue Per Schedule Despite Criticism: Report 

An IPL governing council member, according to a Reuters report, said that the league has “a robust bio-bubble” and since it is being played without fans, it is a safe.

“IPL provides a much-needed distraction for all from the doom and gloom around us,” the official was quoted as saying by the report.

“Yes, cases have surged in venues like Delhi, but we have two standby venues in Hyderabad and Indore and we’d use them if needed.