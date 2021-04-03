Mighty Top Order & Sturdy Bowling Key to SRH’s Success Once Again

As Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, the performance of their mighty top-order and sturdy bowling unit will be crucial to their chances of success once again.

The David Warner-led side made it to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time last season, since they won their maiden title in 2016, but they haven't been able to go beyond that stage in these four years to have another shot at title glory.

In the off season, SRH didn't make that many changes to their squad. While they released the likes of Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, and Yarra Prithviraj ahead of the auction, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kedar Jadhav and Jagadeesha Suchith are the new names they have added to their roster for IPL 2021.

Moreover, they have also added Jason Roy to their roster recently after Mitchell Marsh decided to pull out of the tournament with less than 10 days to go.