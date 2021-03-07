IPL 2021 Schedule Announced, Opener on 9 April & Final on 30 May
IPL 2021’s schedule has been announced. It will start on 9 April with the final on 30 May, 2021.
The 2021 Indian Premier League’s dates have been announced by the BCCI and the 14th season of the tournament will kickstart on 9 April, 2021 in Chennai with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021.
The tournament will be played entirely in India with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the matches.
According to the BCCI’s press release, each team of the eight franchises will play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.
No team will get to play a match at their cities with all fixtures scheduled for neutral venues. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.
There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.
