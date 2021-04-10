IPL 2021: Pant Wins Toss, DC Field First Against Dhoni’s CSK

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. MS Dhoni said they would have bowled as well.

Delhi Capitals have handed debuts to England cricketers Tom Curran and Chris Woakes.

This is Pant’s first game as captain and also marks the return of Suresh Raina, who missed IPL 2020 after he pulled out as he wanted to be with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.