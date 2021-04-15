Shahbaz Ahmed: From Missing SRH Trials to Unlocking Their Defences

In cruise control with four overs to go and 35 needed to pick up their first points in IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad were well on course before Royal Challengers Bangalore’s rookie all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed decided enough was enough!

Shahbaz rattled off an over that will be remembered by the Royal Challengers Bangalore family for years to come – 3 wickets and 1 run. Shahbaz, in only his 4th IPL match, sent Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Abdul Samad packing to turn the game on its head in Chennai in the 17th over. He finished with figures of 3/7 apart from a catch and 14 useful runs batting at No 3, a position alien to him.

Interestingly, SRH had called Shahbaz for trials before IPL 2020 but he could not make it due to a Ranji Trophy game.