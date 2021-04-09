Harshal’s Fifer and AB’s 48 Help RCB Win Last-Ball Thriller vs MI

AB de Villiers’ 48 and a fifer from Harshal Patel helped RCB win the 2021 IPL season-opener against Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets on Friday night in Chennai.

Patel ran through MI's middle and lower order to restrict them to 159/9 after they were cruising at 86/1 midway through their innings.

RCB were then powered by a 27-ball 48 from AB de Villiers and a 28-ball 39 from Glenn Maxwell even as they made heavy weather of the chase, winning it off the last ball of the match even though they had been set up well by a 52-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29) and Maxwell.