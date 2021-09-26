IPL 2021: Jadeja Takes CSK Home Against KKR in Thriller; Rise to Top of Table

At the other end, Rana chipped away as KKR looked to get as close to a total in the region of 170 runs. With Dinesh Karthik for company, Rana and KKR were able to up the scoring rate in the slog overs.

The duo put on 41 before Karthik’s (26) outside edge was comfortably caught by MSD off Hazlewood in the final over. Sunil Narine and Rana were eventually able to take KKR to 171/6 with the Indian finishing unbeaten on 37.

In response, CSK’s openers started off in fine fashion with Ruturaj Gaikwad and du Plessis making batting look easy. Faf hit 7 boundaries while Gaikwad, who has been in sublime form in UAE, hit a couple of fours and three sixes during his knock.

Gaikwad and Faf not only stayed with the required run rate through the powerplay but also played flawlessly till almost the half-way stage of the innings.

The openers put on 74 runs, having played just over 8 overs, paving the way for a comfortable second half in the chase, or so it seemed for CSK, who were eyeing top spot on the night.

Gaikwad was the first to depart as he was caught sharply by Morgan off Russell for 40, right after he had smashed the bowler of his head for a six.

A few overs later, Faf followed his partner back to the pavilion, having scored 43 as he was well caught in the deep by Lockie Ferguson off Prasidh Krishna.

Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu kept chipping away at the target before the right hander tried to take Sunil Narine downtown and saw his woodwork disturbed by the spinner. Rayudu scored 10 and was dismissed with the score at 119/3.