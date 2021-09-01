IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Sign Lewis & Thomas to Replace Buttler & Stokes

Both Buttler and Stokes played the first leg of IPL which was stopped following Covid-19 cases in the franchises.

"IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced the final set of their replacement players. West Indian duo of Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas will be joining the Royals squad as replacement players for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from 19th September 2021," said RR in a statement.

The 29-year-old Lewis, a left-handed batsman, had made his debut for West Indies during their 2016 World T20 campaign in India, and has 1318 runs to his name in 45 T20Is, at a strike rate of 158. The flamboyant batter has also scored 1847 runs for West Indies in 57 ODIs. His blistering performances for the national side also led him to being picked up by the Mumbai Indians in 2018, for whom he scored 430 runs in 16 matches across 2018 and 2019 seasons.