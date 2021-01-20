Sanju Samson New Rajasthan Royals Captain, Steve Smith Released

He finished with 311 runs from 14 games and could not inspire the Royals as captain either. Smith had come back to Rajasthan Royals after spending two seasons with Risining Pune Supergiants. Rajasthan Royals finished 8th in the IPL 2020.

"Rajasthan Royals today announced that they would retain 17 players for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals would be releasing the remaining 8 players. Sanju Samson will lead the Royals as the captain for the very first time in 2021. The Royals believe that the retained players present a strong core with a good mix of Indian and international players, who would form a solid base around which the rest of the squad can be built.

"The retained contingent have all been active in domestic and international cricket, with the majority of the players doing well in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, while Kartik Tyagi has been part of the victorious Indian team in Australia. Steve Smith, the Royals’ skipper in the last edition will not be retained for the upcoming season of the IPL in 2021. The foreign list of retained players includes Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer. All three English players performed well for the Royals in the last tournament and have been good contributors to the team in the past three years. MVP Jofra Archer, was the top wicket-taker for the Royals in 2020 with twenty wickets, while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have been vital contributors in the Rajasthan Royals’ important wins in the recent past. In addition to the English trio, David Miller and Andrew Tye have been retained too," Rajasthan said in their official release.