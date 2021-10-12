IPL 2021: Focus on Openers as KKR Meet Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

While DC comes into this game after losing Qualifier 1 to CSK, KKR will be full of confidence after a 4-wicket win over RCB in the Eliminator. Both sides have beaten each other once in the current season.

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a fairytale ride since the UAE leg of the tournament began. A bulk of Kolkata's success in the UAE leg, winning six out of eight matches, has been due to fantastic starts by their openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer shined bright with impressive knocks while Gill has been able to stay at the crease for long. Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana have chipped in with useful cameos despite the lack of runs from skipper Morgan.

Their pacers Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi have picked wickets at regular intervals while spinners Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine have stifled opposition batsmen on sluggish tracks.

Narine, who starred with the ball (4/21) and bat (26 runs) against the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the Eliminator, will be brimming with confidence ahead of this high-octane clash. Andre Russell is still recovering from his hamstring injury and in his absence, Knight Riders are likely to continue with Shakib Al Hasan given the slow nature of the Sharjah pitch.