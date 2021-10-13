IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 KKR vs DC Live: KKR Bowl First Against DC; Stoinis Returns
Catch the latest updates from Qualifier 2 between KKR and DC at Sharjah.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first in Sharjah against Delhi Capitals.
DC captain Rishabh Pant said they would have liked to bowl first.
KKR are unchanged from the Eliminator while DC have brought in Marcus Stoinis for Tom Curran.
KKR will be trying to make a first final since 2014 while Delhi made it to the final last year.
The stage is set for the penultimate game of IPL 2021 where Delhi Capitals, losing finalists last year, take on Kolkata Knight Riders, who have really turned on the heat in UAE in the second stanza of the tournament.
KKR come to one of their more loved venues, Sharjah, and will hope to continue the good work whereas DC desperately need a change in fortune having lost back to back games before Wednesday.
Ricky Ponting is bullish about DC’s chances but KKR have Sunil Narine in the form of his life.
In Qualifier 1, Delhi lost by 4 wickets against Chennai Super Kings and will face them if they win against KKR.
Eoin Morgan’s side meanwhile ended Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain of RCB in Sharjah on Monday, by 4 wickets.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
