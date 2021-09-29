IPL 2021 Qualification Scenarios: MI & KKR Have Task Cut Out

Can the Mumbai Indians make it out of the muddle? The defending champions in IPL 2021 have not had the best season and could miss out on making it to the playoffs if they aren’t careful. However, the 6-wicket win against Punjab Kings on Tuesday definitely keeps them in the hunt, even though they aren’t in the top 4.

The final stages of the league phase of IPL 2021 is here with 14 games still to go before the top 4 is finalised. As yet, none of the teams have completely secured their berth in the final four with Sunrisers Hyderabad the only team who is pretty much out of contention.