IPL 2021 Points Table: PBKS on 3rd Position After Beating RR

After Punjab Kings' (PBKS) victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, 12 April, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the team has managed to grab the third position in IPL 2021 points table.

Punjab Kings won their first match of the 14th edition of IPL by 4 runs.

Till now, four matches have been played in IPL 2021, and all eight franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played one match each.

The points table of IPL 2021 is lead by Delhi Capitals, which is followed by KKR, PBKS, and RCB respectively.