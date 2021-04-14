Mumbai IPL Games to Remain Unaffected Despite Statewide Curfew
Mumbai is set to host 8 more games and will see the final bit of action on 25 April at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
Despite the steep surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India, the Maharashtra governments latest restrictions of a state-wide curfew beginning 14 April will not affect IPL 2021.
“No effect on Mumbai matches as we have special permission, everything will go ahead as planned and we will take all necessary precautions,” ANI reported.
Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be playing the next game at the venue on Thursday and on the very next day it will host Punjab Kings will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings.
Maharashtra is among the worst hit states as the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.
Several states are divided on whether the country should impose another lockdown. CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision to impose a statewide curfew. Here is what he said:
“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” said Thackeray while addressing the state of Maharashtra.
“Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed,” he added.
