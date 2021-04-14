Mumbai IPL Games to Remain Unaffected Despite Statewide Curfew

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be playing the next game at the venue on Thursday and on the very next day it will host Punjab Kings will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings.

Maharashtra is among the worst hit states as the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.

Several states are divided on whether the country should impose another lockdown. CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision to impose a statewide curfew. Here is what he said:

“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” said Thackeray while addressing the state of Maharashtra.

“Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed,” he added.