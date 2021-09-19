IPL 2021: CSK Bat First as Dhoni Wins Toss; Rohit & Hardik Unavailable for MI

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the first match of second half of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma is not available due to a fitness issue. Mumbai is led by Kieron Pollard. Anmolpreet Singh makes his debut in the IPL for Mumbai. Hardik Pandya is also not playing.

Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood and Moeen Ali are CSK's overseas players. All-rounder Sam Curran is unavailable due to mandatory hotel quarantine period.

Jasprit Bumrah is playing his 100th game for Mumbai in the IPL.

