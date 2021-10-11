MS Dhoni Does It, Again: It Makes No Sense, But Romance Hardly Ever Does

But then again, romance, especially in modern times, requires belief.

On 10 October 2020, after CSK had tasted a fifth defeat in seven games, this one a rare heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni said this: “I always told the players to focus more on the process. When you start thinking about results of the previous game, you put a burden.” Exactly a year on, he clearly wasn’t burdening himself with the thoughts of all the innings that hadn’t gone to plan in the last two seasons. He clearly believed.

And romance, even with all the courage and all the belief, often times, needs a sense of serendipity for it to cross over the line. Let’s examine DC’s tactics on the night.

Prior to Sunday, Dhoni had only hit 11 boundaries during IPL 2021 – and only one of those had come off a delivery that clocked more than 140 kmph. Of the six deliveries he faced in Dubai on Sunday, none touched 135 kmph. And one particular Delhi Capitals bowler, who had delivered 12 deliveries clocking 145+ kmph, and had one over left to bowl, wasn’t used.

Oh and, that bowler – Kagiso Rabada – just so happened to have conceded nine runs from 19 balls that he had bowled to Dhoni in all T20s (including two runs from six balls during this, his worst IPL season till date). Chosen ahead of Rabada for the 20th over was Tom Curran – death overs economy of 13.50 in the IPL, death overs figures of 0/51 in 3.4 overs in IPL 2021.

That’s not it. In these last two rapidly regressing seasons, prior to Sunday evening, Dhoni had only once managed to hit three consecutive boundaries, when he went 6-6-6 to end an unsuccessful chase against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah last year. The bowler that time? Tom Curran.

Serendipitous, surely?

Yeah, romance and reason – they don’t often go hand-in-hand.

Maybe the real lack of reasoning lies in us, for still trying to make sense of this enigma. At what point, really, has the MS Dhoni story – told or untold – made perfect sense?