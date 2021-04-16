IPL 2021: Match 7 RR vs DC Highlights
Rajasthan had to chase a target of 148 to win the match against Delhi Capitals.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, 15 April, managed to grab a victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Delhi Capitals was led by Rishabh Pant, and Rajasthan Royals was led by Sanju Samson.
Rajasthan won the toss and chose to bat first.
Here are the highlights of the DC vs RR match.
DC vs RR Highlights
- Delhi Capitals - 147/8
- Rajasthan Royals - 150/7
Delhi Capitals came to bat first and managed to score a modest total of 147 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 51 off 32 balls, Tom Curran scored 21 off 16, and debutant Lalit Yadav scored 20 off 24.
Player of the Match Jaydev Unadkat took 3/15 wickets in his four overs for Rajasthan. While Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2/29 from his four overs.
Rajasthan had to chase a target of 148 to win the match. But, by the end of the powerplay, things started looking difficult for them as they had already lost three wickets, including that of skipper Samson, with total score of just 26/3.
However, David Miller pushed the team back into the match by scoring a total of 62 runs off 43 deliveries. Miller and Rahul Tewatia made a 48-run partnership off 33 balls. Later Avesh Khan of DC took the wicket David Miller, while Tewatia was restricted by Kagiso Rabada.
Towards the end of the match, 27 runs were needed off 12 balls. However, Chris Morris, the South African all-rounder, smashed 4 sixes in the last 2 overs, and got RR its first victory of IPL 2021.
Rajasthan Royals scored a total of 150/7 with 2 deliveries left.
