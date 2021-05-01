IPL 2021 Match 26: RCB vs PBKS Highlights
Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 30 April, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 26th match of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
With its third victory, Punjab managed to jump from the 6th spot to the 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table. However, RCB maintained its third position even after losing the match against PBKS.
PBKS was led by KL Rahul, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli led RCB.
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first.
RCB vs PBKS Highlights
- Punjab Kings - 179/5 in 20 overs
- Royal Challengers Bangalore - 145/8 in 20 overs
Punjab Kings came to bat first and scored a total of 179 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper KL Rahul (not out) scored 91 runs off 57 balls, Chris Gayle scored 46 off 24, and Harpreet Brar (not out) scored 25 runs off 17 deliveries.
Kyle Jamieson of RCB took two wickets in 3 overs for the team, while Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each.
With a target of 180 runs up for chase, skipper Virat Kohli was able to score 35 runs off 34 balls. Harshal Patel scored 31 off 13, and Rajat Patidar scored 31 off 30 deliveries.
Punjab's Harpreet Brar picked the three big wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell. Whereas, Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets, and Mohammed Shami took 1 wicket for the team. PBKS' bowlers restricted RCB at a total of 145/8 in 20 overs.
Punjab Kings won the match against RCB by 34 runs.
Harpreet Brar bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
