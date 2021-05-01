IPL 2021 Match 26: RCB vs PBKS Highlights

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 30 April, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 26th match of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

With its third victory, Punjab managed to jump from the 6th spot to the 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table. However, RCB maintained its third position even after losing the match against PBKS.

PBKS was led by KL Rahul, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli led RCB.

RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first.