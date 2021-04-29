IPL 2021 Match 23: CSK vs SRH Highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

This was the fifth victory for CSK, which helped them in regaining the first position on IPL 2021 points table. It is also the team with the highest net run rate of +1.475 till now in this season of Indian Premier League. SRH, on the other hand, remained on the last spot of the points table.

CSK was led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, while former Australian captain David Warner led SRH.

SRH won the toss and chose to bat first.