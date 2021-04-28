IPL 2021 Match 22: RCB vs DC Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to grab a very close 1-run victory in a thrilling match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, 26 April, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

With their fifth win on Tuesday, RCB is back on the top spot on IPL 2021 points table with 10 points in their account. Whereas, DC slipped from the 2nd spot to the 3rd after losing the match against RCB.

RCB was led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, wile Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals.

Delhi won the toss and chose to bowl first.