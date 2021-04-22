IPL 2021 Match 15: CSK vs KKR Highlights
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, 21 April, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
With this victory, CSK has managed to grab the first position in IPL 2021 points table with 6 points and highest net run rate of +1.142. However, KKR dropped from 5th position to 6th position in the points table.
KKR, led by Eoin Morgan, won the toss and chose to bowl first.
CSK vs KKR Highlights
- Chennai Super Kings - 220/3 in 20 overs
- Kolkata Knight Riders - 202 in 19.1 overs
Chennai came out to bat first and scored a total of 220 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis (not out) missed his century by 5 runs and scored a total of 95 runs off 60 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, scored 64 off 42 delivers, and was followed by Moeen Ali and skipper MS Dhoni who scored 25 and 17 runs for CSK, respectively.
Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine took one wicket each for KKR.
KKR got a target of 221 runs to chase in 20 overs.
Kolkata’s innings didn't get off to a good start with Deepak Chahar picking two wickets in the first three overs. But KKR's lower order displayed outstanding performance but were unable to meet the target.
Pat Cummins (not out) scored 66 off 34 balls, Andre Russell scored 54 off 22 and Dinesh Karthik scored 40 runs off 24 deliveries.
CSK's Deepak Chahar took 4 wickets in his four overs, while Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran grabbed 3 and 1 wicket each, respectively.
Chennai's bowlers restricted KKR at a total of 202 in 19.1 overs.
CSK won the match by 18 runs.
Faf du Plessis of CSK bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
