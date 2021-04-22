IPL 2021 Match 15: CSK vs KKR Highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, 21 April, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

With this victory, CSK has managed to grab the first position in IPL 2021 points table with 6 points and highest net run rate of +1.142. However, KKR dropped from 5th position to 6th position in the points table.

KKR, led by Eoin Morgan, won the toss and chose to bowl first.