IPL 2021 Match 13: DC vs MI Highlights

Mumbai Indians - 137/9 in 20 overs

Delhi Capitals - 138/4 in 19.1 overs

Mumbai Indians scored a total of 137 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 44 off 30 balls, Ishan Kishan scored 26 off 28, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 24 off 15 deliveries.

Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra took four wickets in his four overs. Apart from him DC's Avesh Khan and Lalit Yadav also took two and one wicket, respectively. Mishra bagged 'Player of the match' award.

The target of 138 was not too difficult to chase for DC. Shikhar Dhawan scored 45 off 42 for the team, Steve Smith scored 33 off 29, and Lalit Yadav scored 22 (not out) off 25.