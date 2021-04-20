IPL 2021 Match 12: RR vs CSK Highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, 19 April, managed to grab a victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

This was the second victory for CSK in this season of IPL and it helped the team jump from the fourth position to the second position on the IPL 2021 points table. It has also become the team with highest net run rate of +1.194 in this season. RR, with just one victory in their hand, slipped to the sixth spot on the points table after losing the match on Monday.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni led CSK while RR was led by Sanju Samson.

RR won the toss and chose to bowl first.