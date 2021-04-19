IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR Highlights

RCB - 204/4 (20)

KKR - 166/8 (20)

Royal Challenger Bangalore chose to bat first and scored a total of 204 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell scored his second half-century in this season by scoring a total of 78 runs off 49 deliveries. He was followed by AB de Villiers (not out) who scored 6 runs off 34 balls.

While praising Maxwell and de Villiers, skipper Kohli said, "When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it's impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today."

Varun Chakravarthy of KKR took two wickets for the team, including one of RCB's skipper Virat Kohli. Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins also took one wicket each for KKR.