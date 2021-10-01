Toss: Punjab Elect to Field vs KKR, Mayank Agarwal Returns

"Tricky to bat first here maybe. You don't know if 150 will be good or 180. So better to ask the opposition to set that up. Our bowlers have done well in all three games. Batting hasn't fired as well, but the opportunity to score big runs today. Hopefully, we don't have to score big runs by restricting them," Punjab skipper Rahul said about his decision to field first.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was not that unhappy being asked to bat first as he said he felt the Dubai pitch has been more consistent than those at other venues.

"Results on this ground haven't been dictated by the toss. In the second phase teams that have played well have got the result. It is a used wicket today but doesn't necessarily look that bad. Should be a good cricket wicket," he said.

Punjab Kings made three changes to their squad. With Chris Gayle leaving the bubble, Fabian Allen comes in his place while experienced opener Mayank Agarwal has recovered from the niggle and replaces Mandeep Singh. PKBS also brought in Shahrukh Khan for Harpreet Brar.