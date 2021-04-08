IPL 2021: Can Eoin Morgan Bring the ‘Luck of the Irish’ To KKR?

“Do you think the luck of an Irishman got England over the line?” Eoin Morgan was asked just moments after he had guided his team to their first-ever World Cup title after what was an absurd final.

Though the Dublin-born cricketer refuted such claims, many in England will believe that their white-ball skipper brings with him an enviable luck factor and has transformed cricket in the country in a short span of time.

Reeling after a group stage exit in the 2015 World Cup, the team desperately needed a change in approach as they shifted focus to the tournament four years later, at home. Morgan, who had taken over the captaincy of the ODI team just weeks before the 2015 edition, was persisted with and was given greater power to mould the side according to his vision.