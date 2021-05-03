Varun ‘Little Under The Weather’, Sandeep ‘Doing Fine’: KKR CEO

Varun, Sandeep Isolating on Different Floor

"We found out approximately 24 hours ago about Varun testing positive, so the immediate steps we took was to isolate him, and then later on in the night when we got test results which also involved Sandeep, we put them on a different floor with a different Air Conditioning ducts system to make sure others are appropriately protected,” said the release, quoting Mysore.

The CEO then described the steps taken by the rest of the team, who had all tested negative.

“We have asked everybody in the bubble (players, support staff, management, hotel staff and service staff) to quarantine, so they are isolated in their rooms,” he said.

“The whole idea right now is that it will take perhaps five days, and we are a little fortunate that we have a bit of a break right now because our next game is on the 8th of May (vs Delhi Capitals). So five days of quarantining starting yesterday would take us through the 6th of May, and we had already gotten into a protocol of daily testing,” he added.