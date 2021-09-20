IPL 2021: KKR Trump Virat Kohli's RCB, Win With 10 Overs to Spare

Debutant KS Bharat (16) tried to break the shackles with a back-foot pull off Andre Russell in the ninth over. But with no timing on the shot, the top-edge was grabbed by Shubman Gill running in from deep mid-wicket.

Bangalore's day went from bad to worse as three balls later, Russell took out AB de Villiers for a golden duck with a quick yorker on leg-stump clipping his back foot and hitting the stumps. The double-wicket over by Russell broke the back of Bangalore's innings.

Glenn Maxwell's frustrating 17-ball stay at the crease ended with him coming out for the big shot, only to be clean bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. One brought two for Kolkata as Chakravarthy's googly claimed Wanindu Hasaranga lbw for a golden duck on the next ball.

Chakravarthy added another wicket to his name with Sachin Baby (7) slicing to backward point. The leg-spinner's day got better when he got his finger on the ball while trying to stop and ran out Kyle Jamieson from the non-striker's end. Ferguson got his second wicket of the day with a slower yorker dismantling Harshal Patel's bails.

Mohammed Siraj's attempt to get cheeky with a scoop ended in fine leg's hands, summing up Bangalore's innings, devoid of momentum and direction.