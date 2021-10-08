IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan & Suryakumar Yadav Demolish SRH Bowlers; MI Score 235/9

New batters Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav found it hard to score as fast as Kishan, with the likes of Rashid and Abhishek Sharma helping apply the brakes, somewhat. The duo put on 27 before Abhishek had Pollard caught right behind the bowler in the deep for 13 and then Jimmy Neesham caught by Nabi off the very next ball.

Suryakumar was then joined by Krunal Pandya, both have had a poor season with the bat so far, and put on a stand of 33. Krunal found it tough to get his timing going and was caught at cover by Nabi for 9 as he tried to hit Rashid out of the city.

Suryakumar at the other end though was slowly but surely rebuilding the momentum, sweeping, pulling, driving and improvising with aplomb as MI closed in on 200. A drive straight back over Kaul in the 17th over gave him his half-century of 24 deliveries before another similar one to long off brought up the 200 after 16.4 overs. MI scored 14 off that over as Kaul finished his spell with figures of 0/56.

Nathan Coulter-Nile added 3 to the cause before being caught in the deep off Holder after which Malik was taken to the cleaners by Suryakumar, who was finding the gaps at will. Suryakumar took a sharp knock on the helmet from Malik but was cleared to play as an improbable century beckoned.

Suryakumar though could not do too much more damage after that in the final over as he was caught by Nabi, who took 5 catches, for 82 off 40 of Holder.

Jasprit Bumrah added 5 more as MI finished with 235/9, their highest total ever.