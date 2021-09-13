IPL 2021: How Many Wins do Chennai Super Kings Need to Qualify for Knockouts?

Back on familiar territory, CSK weren’t at their fluent best on the first day but were quick to turn things around soon after.

After an opening game, which CSK lost by 7 wickets against Delhi, the Dhoni led team picked up the pace and how, winning the next five games at a canter.

CSK however lost their last game just before the league was suspended against MI, who won by 4 wickets.

The quick turn around and strong performances from more than a few put CSK at second place behind Delhi 10 points, with a net run rate of +1.263 which is better than any other team in the tournament.

Another aspect that has stood out with the CSK campaign of IPL 2021 is that they have hardly rotated their players, using all of 13 members of their squad.

Batters Faf du Plessis (injured in CPL), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad were all in fine form as was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Bowlers Deepak Chahar (8 wickets) and Sam Curran (9 wickets) were the pick of the bowlers with Moeen (5 wickets), Jadeja (6 wickets), Shardul Thakur (5 wickets) and Lungi Ngidi (5 wickets) making significant contributions as well.