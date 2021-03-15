Higher Price Tag Doesn’t Mean Ball Will Swing More: Pat Cummins

Cummins, who is the No. 1 ranked Test bowler since August 2019, was bought by KKR for Rs 15.50 crore, which made him the most expensive overseas player until South Africa's Chris Morris surpassed him in this year's auction. However, he managed to pick just 12 wickets in 14 matches in the UAE as KKR failed to make it to the playoffs.

"The auction brings another kind of pressure but you just got to try and manage it. Just because you've gone for more money doesn't mean the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener or the boundaries are bigger. It's still the same playing field. I just try and concentrate on what I do well," said Cummins.