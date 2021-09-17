IPL 2021: Here's How to Buy Tickets for Matches in UAE; Check Points Table
IPL 2021 will resume in UAE from 19 September 2021.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume from 19 September 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 19 September.
"The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19," read the official statement by IPL.
IPL 2021 was postponed mid-way in the month of May due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. After a brief suspension of four months, BCCI will continue the rest of the tournament in the UAE.
Fans of the tournament can buy the tickets for the remaining of the tournament from 16 September on the official IPL website – iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on platinumlist.net.
How to Buy IPL 2021 Tickets
Visit the official website of IPL: iplt20.com
Click on 'Tickets' at the top of the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage of platinumlist.net
Choose the match you want the tickets for
Enter the number of tickets you want and other preferences
Enter you details ad make the payment for the tickets
Save a copy of the tickets.
"Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the COVID protocols and UAE government regulations," the statement added.
IPL 2021: Points Table
Delhi Capitals: 12 points
Chennai Super Kings 10 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10 points
Mumbai Indians: 8 points
Rajasthan Royals: 6 points
Punjab Kings: 6 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 4 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2 points
