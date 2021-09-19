Full List of IPL 2021 Player Replacements

The list of replacements of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was officially released on Saturday with Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) making changes to their teams.

While some of the replacements have already been announced, some were named a day before the resumption of the tournament.

DC have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Australian left-arm pacer Dwarshuis has played 82 T20s and has taken 100 wickets. The franchise has also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as replacement for M. Siddharth. Khejroliya has represented Mumbai Indians & Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.