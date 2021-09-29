IPL 2021's Final Two League Matches to be Played Simultaneously
BCCI announced the decision to play both matches simultaneously, on Tuesday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the last two matches IPL 2021's league phase will be played concurrently.
"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," said a release from the BCCI.
The decision means the afternoon match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi will be shifted to the evening slot alongside the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai.
Both matches will be played simultaneously at 7:30pm IST (6pm UAE time).
In the press release to announce the decision, the BCCI said they decided in their meeting on Tuesday also to release the tender of media rights for the Indian Premier League seasons from 2023 to 2027. The tender will be released immediately after the announcement of the two new teams in the IPL on 25 October.
(With inputs from IANS)
