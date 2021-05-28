No England Players, CPL, India’s Bio-Bubble: IPL 2021 Roadblocks

With 31 matches of Indian Premier League 2021 still remaining and over Rs 2,500 crore on the line, the BCCI is actively looking for a window to complete the season.

The only question is – when?

When in a packed year where India is playing the World Test Championship final and touring Sri Lanka and then playing England in a five-match Test series and also, most importantly, hosting a 16-team T20 World Cup, is there a one-month window to fit in the IPL?

The board is expected to make that big decision on 29 May at their Special General Meeting that has been called by Jay Shah to discuss the 'upcoming cricket season'. While the way forward for domestic cricket may be the agenda, IPL and the venue of the T20 World Cup is expected to form a big part of the discussions, with the ICC's next big meet scheduled for 1 June.