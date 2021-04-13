Eoin Morgan Wins Toss, KKR Ask Rohit Sharma’s MI to Bat First

“We are going to bowl first. Looks similar to the last one, not sure if the dew will come in. We are delighted, we are trying to play aggressive brand of cricket. It's a challenge to continue in that manner. No changes in the side,” Morgan said at the toss.

“We would have fielded first as well. There was some dew in the first game against RCB, but the ball was turning. Last game we were 20 runs short, so we need to bat well. Of course you want to win every game, but we didn't play to our potential in the first game. We need to understand our mistake and learn from it. We got only 30 runs in the last 4 overs, that was our mistake. Let's hope we rectify our mistakes. Lynn misses and de Kock is back,” Rohit Sharma said.