Delhi Capitals’ Pacer Anrich Nortje Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were the two players from the Delhi camp who flew in from South Africa after playing against Pakistan.

Nortje's situation is another scare for the Capitals to handle after the positive result of Axar Patel.

Apart from DC all-rounder Axar, Mumbai Indians' scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More, as well as RCB's Daniel Sams and Devdutt Paddikal had tested positive. However, Padikkal has since linked up with the squad in Chennai after a negative COVID-19 result.

(more to follow)